“Adele and Friends” Tribute Show with Kim, Dave & Chris from Memories will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Adele has received many awards and nominations including 15 Grammy, 18 Billboard, and 5 American Music Awards. Kim will capture the feeling and emotions of Adele with her hits like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” “Hello” and more!
“Memories” will also pay tribute to “Bee Gees,” “Temptations,” “Drifters,” “Righteous Brothers” “Stylistics” and “Everly Brothers.” Also, a special appearance by “Elvis.” For more information email thememories3@yahoo.com.
Other upcoming tribute shows at William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte:
Feb. 19: “Linda Ronstadt” & Friends Tribute Show
April 2: “Johnny Cash” Tribute & Friends Show
Coming up at Venezia Hotel, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N Venice:
Jan. 19: “Roy Orbison” & Friends Tribute Show
Feb. 16: “Karen Carpenter” & Friends Tribute Show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.