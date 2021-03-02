Caribbean Chillers bring the sights and sounds of a live Jimmy Buffett performance

Nothing beats the laid-back vibe of a real Jimmy Buffett concert. Instant vacation in a bottle of tequila.
But, for the past 13 years, the Caribbean Chillers have brought their own jumping, jamming Jimmy Buffett tribute show to audiences across the country — from Hawaii and Mexico to Boston, from Seattle to Florida, and many points in between.
Lead singer/guitarist Jason Webb is such a dead ringer for Buffett that he always figured he’d do a tribute, with all the sights and sounds of a live Buffett performance.
“We started out in the 1980s playing whatever people wanted to dance to, in bars,” said Webb. “Then, around 2007, we put the first group together and incorporated the next year. It’s been wonderful ever since.
“Many people have told us that we’re ‘Florida’s favorite Jimmy Buffett tribute show.’ I think that says it all.”
Everywhere they perform, audiences swear they’re as close as you’ll get to a real Buffett show.
“These guys are amazing,” they say. “And they’re having fun!”
For larger performances the Chillers can even become a 10-piece band with a horn section, straight out of Key West’s Mallory Square sunset celebrations, complete with dancers and stilt walkers.
“Regardless of whether it’s 15 people or 100, we act like there’s 10,000 people there,” said Webb.
Besides Webb, for most shows you’ll find Steve Waters on bass and vocals, Diana Smallwood on keyboards and vocals, J. B. Heizman on drums and Dean Mitchell on steel drums and percussion.
They’ve been known to include trumpet player John Lovell and other members of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band when they’re available.
Anybody but Jimmy Buffett himself.
“If he shows up, I’m out of work,” joked Webb. “But one time at a corporate event in Margaritaville Orlando, the agent told me I could be there but wasn’t allowed out on the balcony that night, or people would look up and yell, ‘Hey! It’s Jimmy!’ That was kinda neat!”
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
