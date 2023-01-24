Carnival Celebration introduces new activities for kid and families

Teens in the 15-17 age group will enjoy an authentic tea ceremony, Japanese crafts and games to encourage new friendships at Club O2.

 Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration is introducing an expanded youth program including new enrichment activities for children, teens and families, as well as an update to Carnival’s popular Dr. Seuss Bookville. Many of the new offerings will be implemented fleetwide by spring 2023.

“The updates we’re making to our youth programming ensure our young cruisers have even more to be excited about when they come aboard. We’ve already seen early success with our launch on Carnival Celebration, and I’m looking forward to expanding the reach of our new additions to families sailing with us across our fleet,” said Melissa Mahaffey, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line.


