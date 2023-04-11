One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, "Cats," will come to Sarasota April 18-20 part of a new North American tour.
Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s "Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats," the record-breaking musical spectacular features new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation.
The original score by Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz, all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new "Cats" for a new generation.
Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.
Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — "Memory.”
Since its world premiere, "Cats" has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey and sound design by Abe Jacob, "Cats" opened in London’s West End in 1981.
The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. "Cats" was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber’s "The Phantom of the Opera." The original Broadway production closed on Sept. 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. "Cats" returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.
Experience "Cats" for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again.
