Celebrate a century of female singer-songwriters

Florida Studio Theatre proudly presents "Guitar Girls," a tribute to some of the greatest female singer-songwriters of the past century.
Featuring such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Jolene,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “I Will Always Love You,” this FST original music revue follows the careers, personal journeys, and impact of female music icons from Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to Joni Mitchell and the Dixie Chicks.
"Guitar Girls," by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins and Catherine Randazzo, with arrangements by Jim Prosser,in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret. The production is part of a three show subscription package, which also includes "Unchained Melodies," a celebration of male harmony groups from the '50s and '60s and "The Wonder Years: The Music of the Baby Boomers." Subscriptions for all three cabarets are now available.
Bringing these homegrown and heartfelt songs to life are cast members Joe Casey, Cat Greenfield (FST debut), Tamra Hayden (FST debut), Jannie Jones and Anna Stefanic (FST debut). Casey and Jones return after last year’s record-smashing cabaret "Blue Suede Shoes." Jones also recently starred in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of "Raisin." Greenfield has performed in Woody Guthrie’s "American Song" at Palm Beach Dramaworks and "Ring of Fire" at Cortland Repertory Theatre and Oregon Cabaret Theatre. Stefanic is a NYC-based actor/musician who has performed in "I And You" (Kitchen Theatre Company), "Beneath The Gavel" (Bated Breath, 54 Below) and "The Last Bar At The End Of The World" (Urban Stages).
“We are focusing on the journey of American female singer-songwriters,” shared Catherine Randazzo, FST Associate Artist and show Director. “Every song had a reason to be written and many told tales about the artists’ own humble upbringings.” Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” for example, both tell of the women’s first-hand experiences growing up in poverty. “The show tells the stories of how music made them into the stars we know and love today, and in turn, how they made music,” continued Randazzo. “There are stories of love, family, divorce, the circle of life, and some to even choke you up or make you laugh.”
"Guitar Girls" plays through April 7, in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret, 1241 N. Palm Ave. Sarasota. For more information, call 941-366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.