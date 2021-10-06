With more than 130 days of Orlando food-centric events, all-new Halloween experiences and the return of fall-favorite cultural festivals, The Theme Park Capital of the World has a full lineup of fun for everyone in the family.
WINE AND DINE
Foodies will be thrilled that Walt Disney World is hosting the longest-ever Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, which will join other top-notch returning favorites:
• At the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival (Through Nov. 20), guests can savor exciting and unexpected flavors from around the globe as they circle the iconic World Showcase. This delicious celebration features 129 days of foodie fun, including a menu of new flavors and sips along with live entertainment, family activities and more. Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets and make park reservations in advance.
• The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic (Oct. 29-30) will return for its 12th year, treating guests to a street party festival with unlimited food and beverage tastings at more than 20 food stations with over 100 beverage selections, featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants and wine from around the world.
HALLOWEEN THRILLS
Orlando beckons visitors with world-class haunted houses, kid-friendly trick-or-treating and more. Hauntingly delightful festivities and ghoulish fun come together with the addition of a brand new Howl-O-Scream event at SeaWorld Orlando, returning favorites like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and plenty of mellow Halloween fun beyond the theme parks.
Spooky Theme Park Events
• Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort (Through Oct. 31) celebrates 30 years of terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones and outrageous live entertainment. Halloween Horror Nights legend, “Beetlejuice,” will make his return to this year’s event after premiering in 1991. As Halloween Horror Nights 2021 celebrates a milestone year, this former host will become the supernatural star of a bone-chilling haunted house based on the “Beetlejuice” film. Another fan favorite, Jack the Clown, will be returning in 2021, as well as all-new mazes inspired by Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House.”
• Walt Disney World is introducing an all-new Halloween-themed event called, Disney After Hours Boo Bash. The Magic Kingdom Park festivities will take place on select nights, through Oct. 31, starting at 9 p.m., and will include Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings throughout the park, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, spooky decor and more. Guests young, old and immortal can dress in costume for the occasion and get their fill of Halloween candy at trick-or-treat stations around the park.
• SeaWorld Orlando guests can experience two Halloween-themed events this year: For the first time in Orlando, Howl-O-Scream will terrorize guests on select nights through Oct. 31. Fear will fill the night at SeaWorld Orlando with frightinducing haunted houses and scare zones; thrilling rides and experiences; an interactive bar and an electrifying live show. Little ones can dress up in their favorite costumes to trick-or-treat and meet silly Halloween characters at the SeaWorld Spooktacular family friendly daytime event on weekends through Oct. 31.
Scares Beyond the Theme Parks
• Screamin’ Green Hauntoween at Crayola Experience celebrates the Halloween season with monster-ific crafts and spooky surprises for the entire family. Dance parties and trick-ortreating are offered on weekends, while weekdays include scavenger hunts, live slime shows and Slime Time, a spooky, sticky art class.
• Gatorland‘s “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” event returns for its second year (weekends Oct. 9-31). Fun and spooky adventures await the whole family, from specially themed shows to ghoulish selfie zones and “Frank & Stein’s” Octoberfest Pavilion.
• Scream n’ Stream Drive-Thru Halloween Experience at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures (select nights through Oct. 31) is an interactive, socially distant drive-thru horror adventure featuring goblins, zombies and more.
FALL FESTIVALS
• IMMERSE 2021 (Oct. 15-17) transforms 10 blocks of downtown Orlando into an epic celebration of the arts with live performances from musicians, trampoline acrobats, dancers and more.
• Fall Fiesta in the Park returns for its 50th year at Lake Eola Park (Nov. 6-7). The downtown Orlando family- and pet-friendly festival features arts and crafts by local artisans, live entertainment and food, as well as a Kidszone.
• The 8th annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will be at Amway Center on Oct. 16. The star-studded lineup will feature Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Zion & Lennox, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq and a special performance from J Balvin.
• The Electric Daisy Carnival will celebrate its 25th year with the best in electronic dance music, full-size carnival rides, performers and art. EDC Orlando will take place at Tinker Field Nov. 12-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.