The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event celebrating National K9 Veteran Day on March 13.
National K9 Veteran Day is the date that the U.S. Army K9 Corps was founded in 1942, a day to honor and commemorate the service and sacrifices of American military, police and rescue dogs, Border Patrol K9s, Customs K9s, Secret Service K9s, Airport Service K9s and FBI K9s who daily work to safe and protect Americans and our country.
It’s a chance for us to celebrate the four-legged heroes that help serve our armed forces and keep our troops safe and to remember all working dogs.
All Access Pass activities include:
• Featured HBO Documentary “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend.” From Executive Producer Channing Tatum and director Deborah Scranton (“The War Tapes”) comes a deeply personal documentary that highlights the intimate relationship between veterans and their K9 companions, both during combat and after.
All Access Passes are are $10 for adults, $8 for veterans, active duty and youth ages 5-13. No fee children under 5. Annual members are $5.
