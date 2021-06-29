Celebrate America Concert
Featuring country music star Josh Gracin, The Flying Buffaloes and The Jack-Michael Band. Music starts at 5 p.m. July 3 at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3yWQsf4.
Weekend Celebration at Fishermen’s Village with fireworks
Fishermen’s Village presents their inaugural two-day Independence Weekend Celebration — “An American Holiday — Stars, Stripes & Fireworks” July 3-4. Village organizers are cognizant to the fact that Punta Gorda was unable to truly celebrate July 4 last year due to the pandemic. Fishermen’s Village will make up for it by hosting a fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 3. As a result, Punta Gorda gets two shows this year. Laishley Park will host their annual fireworks display on July 4.
At Fishermen’s Village visitors will enjoy a dynamic weekend of fun, engaging, family-friendly activities, live music, specialty foods, shopping, water recreation and fireworks. Festivities begin at noon July 3-4 with food trucks, glitter/tattoo artist, balloon headband artists, juggling acts/magic shows and live music. Activities in the parking lot, adjacent to the entrance to Fishermen’s Village include: Mermaid meet and greet from noon-5 p.m. July 3 and noon-4 p.m. July 4: The bounce house/playland and jungle run (donation to Military Heritage Museum to benefit scholarships to history camp for deserving youth in Charlotte County) will be open from noon-6 p.m. July 3-4. Military vehicles will be on display from noon-6 p.m. July 3-4. Fireworks at 9 p.m. July 3. The Freedom Swim begins at noon July 4. Live music includes: July 3: Noon-4 p.m. Rita Beach (near Good ‘Ole Days Coffee, first section), noon-4 p.m. Paul Roush (Center Court), noon-4 pm. Music Box (third section) and 5-9 p.m. Zydegatorz Band (Center Court). July 4: noon- 4 p.m. Rita Beach (near Good ‘Ole Days Coffee, first section), noon-4 p.m. Mark Gorka (Center Court), noon- 4 p.m. Terry Dotson (third section) and 5-9 p.m. From the Edge Band (Center Court). Fireworks display at 9 p.m. from Laishley Park on July 4.
Call 941-639-8721 for more information or visit www.fishville.com. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
FourthFest and fireworks in Laishley ParkThere will be slides of all types and sizes for all ages, including Water-Mania, a group of 12 giant waterslides. There will also be a large Kid’s Fun Zone with plenty to keep the young ones excited throughout the day and evening. Vendors, displays and unique shopping opportunities await as the park will be filled with booths just waiting for attendees to visit.
There will also be plenty of fun festival food, cold beer and beverages.To keep with the festive atmosphere, the event will feature live music throughout the day. This year’s live music will start at 3 p.m. At 7 p.m. the Charlotte High School NJROTC will present the colors with the national anthem. This year’s featured musical performances include: 5:30 p.m. The Champ Jaxon Band, 7:30 p.m. The Boogiemen.
The Smuggler’s Community Foundation will present the annual Riley Community Service Award onstage at 7:15 p.m. This year’s fireworks display is sure not to disappoint with what organizers are calling the most spectacular fireworks display in the event’s history scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. lighting up the sky over the Peace River.
Gates open at 2 p.m. July 4. Admission is $5 per person. Wristbands for unlimited use of the waterslides during the event will be available for purchase for $10. July 4 at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fXBFYJ.
‘Freedom Sings’Choral music returns to Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda on July 4 when members of the church choir, joined by members of Bion Cantorum and other community volunteers, will present an Independence Day concert beginning at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken at the one-hour event. Choral conductor for this special celebration will be Dennis Ausman, accompanied by Jane Schroeder. On the program will be tributes to the armed forces who defend our freedom. All veterans in attendance, whether singing or not, will be recognized for their service. Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda,
For more information, call 941-626-1070.
4th of July celebration
William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 will host a 4th of July celebration at 3 p.m. July 4. Free hotdogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill, drink specials and raffles. Featuring live patriotic and country music by Nashville recording artist, Johnny Lee Howard. William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port.
For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Lighting up July 4
in Englewood
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club will present the 2021 Light Up Lemon Bay fireworks show in Englewood at 9:05 p.m. July 4. The launch site is Blind Pass Beach Park, 7770 Manasota Key Road. The show will be visible from Blind Pass Beach, Manasota Beach, Englewood Beach, Indian Mound Park, Lemon Bay Park, the west end of West Dearborn Street, Tom Adams Bridge, and by boat in the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay.
Visit www.facebook.com/LemonBaySunriseRotary for updated information.
North Port Freedom FestThe city of North Port has planned its annual Freedom Fest Fireworks show, presented by American Irrigation, for 9 p.m. July 4 at the North Port High School football field, 6400 W Price Blvd. Before the fireworks, enjoy live music featuring Stereo FM, games, vendors and activities on the Butler Park fields, vendors and a community sing-along. Parking lots will open at 6 p.m. at Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School. Watch from your vehicle or your parking space, or from the grass at the Butler Park multi-purpose fields, or online via a Facebook Live stream. Bring their own chairs and/or blankets to claim a space for viewing on a first-come, first-served basis. Tune into WKDW 97.5FM for accompanying music and pre-fireworksentertainment. Check www.CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival for updates or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for information.
Venice FireworksFourth of July fireworks will be from 9-9:30 p.m. July 4 from Humphris Park (South Jetty) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. The fireworks can be viewed from area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and around Venice. Social distancing is encouraged. Officials want boats to be at anchor by 8:30 p.m. July 4; the Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until about 45 minutes after the display’s grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks may be delayed. Visit the Venice Facebook page (Venice, Florida Municipal Government), Twitter @CityofVeniceFL) or the city’s website’s for updates at www.venicegov.com.
Parade and Bayfront fireworks
Suncoast Charities for Children in partnership with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association and the City of Sarasota have plan to hold a July 4 parade along the Sarasota Bayfront, as part of Suncoast Summer Fest’s “Celebrate Sarasota.” The parade will begin at 8 p.m. starting at Mound St. and Orange Ave. ending at Bayfront Drive and Main St. (J.D. Hamel Park). Designated areas for public viewing will be marked along the parade route. The Sarasota Bayfront Fireworks will follow to close out the evening celebration. For event updates and additional information, visit suncoastsummerfest.org.
Fort Myers Beach Fourth of July FireworksThe Fort Myers Beach Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m..July 4 at Times Square. Bring a beach chair and and enjoy the show as the beautiful fireworks light up the night sky. Paid parking lots are located at Lynn Hall Park, on Old San Carlos Blvd., under the Matanzas Pass Bridge and across and next to the Lani Kai Resort. For more information, visit www.fortmyersbeach.org.
Freedom Fest
Celebrate Independence Day in historic downtown Fort Myers from 6-10 p.m. July 4. Enjoy live music from Thunder Beach Band, food trucks, vendors and fireworks that will be shot off of Lofton Island on the Caloosahatchee River. For more information, visit www.myriverdistrict.com.
Fireworks, food and fun at The BishopGrab a seat or bring your blanket to our Riverside Plaza for a front-row view of the fireworks over the Manatee River. Enjoy a meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q and a cash bar for adult beverages and desserts while you sit back and relax for the show. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food served at 7 p.m. July 4. For more information, visit https://bishopscience.org or call 941-746-4131.
Freedom Swim
The annual Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda will be making a splash again in Charlotte Harbor this Independence Day. The estimated 1.5 mile route for this year’s swim starts at noon July 4. Swimmers, floaters, boaters and kayakers can begin at the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 bridge and end at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. In previous years, a trolley was offered to transport swimmers from Fishermen’s Village back to their vehicles but that won’t be available this time around. More information about other events happening this Independence Day weekend can be found at SmugglersEvents.com and FishermensVillage.com/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.