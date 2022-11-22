"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is a holiday mash-up for the whole family. This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event.
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Follow along in a story of Christmas past, present and future jam-packed with holidays hits and classic characters you won't want to miss in "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas."
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Waltz into 2023 with "Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert." This dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment and romance.
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Cirque Musica's "Holiday Wonderland" is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Chris Isaak brings his "Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour" to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Dec. 8.
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
The holidays are upon us and the best place to celebrate is at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Kicking off the season is Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour with special guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade. Join saxophonist Dave Koz and friends for a special holiday treat on at 8 p.m. Nov. 26.
The heartwarming, holiday rock and roll musical "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" comes to the Van Wezel at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Follow along in a story of Christmas past, present and future jam-packed with holidays hits and classic characters you won't want to miss!
Coming off the release of his new Christmas album, Chris Isaak will perform an array of holiday tunes as part of his "Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Experience a holiday mash-up for the whole family. "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is making its Sarasota debut at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.
Treat the family to an unforgettable experience at "Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland" at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Featuring a talented cast, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer.
Jim Brickman, the multiple Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation is back with his annual holiday tour, "A Very Merry Christmas." at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.
The International Ballet of Florida brings "The Nutcracker" at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Audiences of all ages will marvel at the magic and wonderment of this stunning holiday presentation.
Closing out the season is the 26-year tradition in Sarasota, "Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert." Featuring singers, dancers and the Strauss Symphony of America, this concert is a feast for the eyes and ears. A glorious recreation of the beloved "Neujahrskonzert," this dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment and romance. Celebrate 2023 with Salute to Vienna at 7 p.m. Jan. 2.
