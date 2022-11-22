The holidays are upon us and the best place to celebrate is at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Kicking off the season is Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour with special guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade. Join saxophonist Dave Koz and friends for a special holiday treat on at 8 p.m. Nov. 26.


