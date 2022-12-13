Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with “Black Nativity,” an inspirational gospel musical originally penned by poet/playwright Langston Hughes that retells the biblical nativity story. The music is combined with dance, poetry and narrative to deliver a message of joy, hope and liberation.

“Just as ‘The Nutcracker’ has become a worldwide holiday staple, ‘Black Nativity’ — our Christmas card to the community — holds a similar place of esteem for the Black community,” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs.


