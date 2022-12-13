Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with “Black Nativity,” an inspirational gospel musical originally penned by poet/playwright Langston Hughes that retells the biblical nativity story. The music is combined with dance, poetry and narrative to deliver a message of joy, hope and liberation.
“Just as ‘The Nutcracker’ has become a worldwide holiday staple, ‘Black Nativity’ — our Christmas card to the community — holds a similar place of esteem for the Black community,” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs.
Artists featured in the production include Stephanie Zandra (Archangel), Raleigh Mosely II (Joseph), Maicy Powell (Mary), Donovan Whitney (Narrator), and other familiar faces including Syreeta S. Banks, Ariel Blue and Donald Frison. In addition to new artists to WBTT’s stage, the production features a number of young artists who currently participate in or are alumni of the organization’s Stage of Discovery youth training program. The music director is Matthew McKinnon, who will also play keys. The band includes Marvin Hendon (bass), Jamar Camp (auxiliary keys), Brad Foutch (guitar) and Caleb Miller (drums).
“This may be the fourth time that WBTT has performed ’Black Nativity’ but it is the first time on our renovated Donelly stage, and each production features new artists whose combined talents and interactions make it unique,” said Executive Director Julie Leach. “We are thrilled to have such rich source material, which enables us to teach, uplift, engage and entertain thousands of patrons over the course of the run.”
