Celebrate the holidays with the Go Divas

Gulfshore Opera is celebrating the holidays with a Renaissance-inspired Christmas concert in costume with a candlelight procession in Punta Gorda on Dec. 17 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave.
This concerts feature GO Divas, Gulfshore Opera’s newest, all female group comprised of six beautiful young ladies with degrees in classical voice.
The GO Divas will perform Benjamin Britten’s "Ceremony of Carols" written in 1942 for a three-part treble choir. The work consists of 11 movements based on Christmas carols from the 15th century. The Divas will also perform familiar early carols like "Lo How a Rose Ere Blooming," "Coventry Carol" and "A Very Merry Madrigal."
They made their debut in November at Mercato in Naples and Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda. Their concert, performing a variety of vocal ensembles with rich harmonies was warmly received.
Make a reservation by visiting www.gulfshoreopera.org or calling 239-529-3925.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.