Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks display at Fishermen's Village
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Live music, food, family fun including tarot reading by Pamela, magic show by Jeff the Juggler, photo booth and midnight fireworks. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
New Year's Eve Show
Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert-style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Family New Year’s Party
The Rotonda West American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will ring in the new year of 2022 with a Legion Family New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. Heavy appetizers will be served at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. by The Rusty Cage Band. Cost is $25 at the door, and includes food, a drink ticket and champagne toast. Sign up board in the lounge. Call 941-697-3616 for more information.
New Year’s Eve Annual Conch Blow
Ring in 2022 at Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Grab a conch shell and head to the park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. “According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to our area during the next year, ” said Lisa Heid, The noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor.For more information, call 920-205-1633.
New Year's Eve with Jack Michael Band
6 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For tickets, visit www.freshtix.com/events/jack-michael-nye.
New Years Eve Pineapple Drop
Ring in the New Year at Downtown Sarasota Block Party and Pineapple Drop Celebration. Amusement rides, games, live music and more.The pineapple drops at midnight followed by a fantastic fireworks display in Sarasota. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 31. Selby Five Points Park, 1 Central Ave., Sarasota. www.sarasotafl.gov.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations through Dec. 31. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Celebrate New Year's Eve with AMVETS
Dance the night away with The Smoked Mullet Band. 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. Lasagna dinner plus party favors and champagne toast at midnight. 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. 941-429-5403.
Heartland Bluegrass Bash
10 a.m. Beginning Bluegrass Jam - bring your stringed instrument and join in. Music begins at 1 p.m. Sandy Back Porch, Duck Wallow Lane and Tammy Renee & The Ridge. Jan. 1. Bring a chair. Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights
This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
Lights in Bloom
Lights in Bloom: An Open-Air Holiday Light Show will feature more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. Don’t miss a holiday photo opportunity, children’s arts and crafts, activities and entertainment. 6-9 p.m. on select nights Jan. 1-2. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Tickets are on sale at selby.org.
Christmas Town
Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun through Jan. 2 at Busch Gardens. Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday event opens with millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout the park’s 335 acres, spectacular fireworks, and a brand-new experience with Santa that will create merry memories for guests of all ages. The holiday event features Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show — enjoy classic holiday tunes and watch festive bursts of Christmas colors as they cover the sky in a dazzling fireworks display on the festival field every Saturday and select event nights. Storytime with Mrs. Claus is located in the Coke Canopy near the Christmas Town Village,where Mrs. Claus will share traditional holiday tales and a joyful song. At Santa’s North Pole Experience, jolly elves guide guests to see Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season. Other fan favorites includes “Christmas on Ice,” an inspiring skating production transforms the stage with incredible feats of skating athleticism for a truly unmissable show set to holiday classic songs. Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish. Three Kings Journey is the musical tale of the famed journey to Bethlehem is celebrated in the round at the Stanleyville Theater. Journey to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland to find the most famous reindeer of all. Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa. For more information, visit www.ChristmasTown.com.
Send your holiday event information to letsgo@sun-herald.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.