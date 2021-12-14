A "Calyp-Soul" Christmas
Island style with exciting new takes on some favorite Christmas classics featuring John Patti and Nadirah Shakoor. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Florida Carillon Festival
Bring your own chair or listen from the comfort of your car to the 7-ton, 48-bell carillon at the entrance to the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Donations accepted. Elisa Tersigni, from Toronto, Canada is this month's performer. www.facebook.com/VeniceCarillon.
Venice Symphony - 'A Holly Jolly Holiday'
Your holiday season won’t be complete without attending this time-honored tradition with a twist Dec. 17-18. Classic carols, beloved standards and music from "The Nutcracker" are just a few of the highlights. Sarasota’s Key Chorale returns to the stage for Handel’s majestic "Hallelujah Chorus" and a sing-a-long with surprises. Chanukah music and holiday film favorites round out this festive program. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Gardens Aglow
See the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in a whole new light. The gardens decorated with thousands of lights makes the perfect family holiday outing. This is a walk-through holiday experience that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Hallmarks of this event include breathtaking lights throughout our entire gardens, roast s'mores over a open fire, hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer and explore the expanding garden and sculpture collection. 6-9 p.m. Last admission is at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 17-21 and Dec. 27-28. River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. All tickets are pre-purchase through Eventbright. No tickets will be sold at the ticket booth during the event. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas will feature a Krampus themed trail, a Christmas ghost story trail, a unique Twisted Santa photo opp, seasonal merchandise and concessions. There will also be a seasonal-themed laser tag game and an escape room titled “House of Mischief.” Dec. 17-19. A portion of each ticket sale will also be donated to the organization Folds of Honor. 2837 S. Frontage Road, Plant City. For more information, visit www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com.
Christmas Karaoke and Sing-Along
5-9 p.m. Dec. 17 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Live music by Leslie DaCosta. Karaoke by G & J Karaoke. Bring a blanket or chairs. Sponsored by Harbor Scoops.
Punta Gorda Boat Parade
Sails at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The show is presented by the local boating community. The current route map is found at www.this_years_parade_route.com. For more information, visit puntagordaboatparade.com.
Swim with Santa
Make some unique Florida holiday memories from noon-2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the North Port Aquatic Center as Santa arrives and goes for a swim. Bring your swimsuits and cameras, and take a dip with Santa. Kids can play games for the chance to win a prize, complete some creative crafts, and enjoy hot chocolate. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 per person, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult(s). Register at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or stop by the North Port Aquatic Center, Morgan Family Center or the George Mullen Community Center to register in person. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
Dearborn Christmas Walk
Get out your most comfortable shoes for the Dearborn Street Christmas Walk from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 18 along West Dearborn Street. The walk will start at Orange Street and will head west to Cedar Street. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. and will offer sleigh rides from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Raffles will be held for four girls’ and four boys’ bicycles. Various Dearborn Street merchants and businesses will be open to share in the holiday fun, such as face painting, cookie decorations, an adult raffle for a $100 VISA gift card, performances by the Lemon Bay High School marching band and other festivities. Bring lawn chairs and blankets (no coolers) for a showing of the 2018 animated feature, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 7 p.m. at 501 W. Dearborn St.
Christmas Carnival
Games, bounce houses, food, raffles, music. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 18 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. Admission $8 adults/$6 children 12 and under. Ages 3 and under are free. All proceeds provide Christmas Joy for those in need. Bring a new, unopened toy to donate and receive one free food voucher. Hosted by Toys For Tikes on Bikes and The Rebel Riders Charities, Inc.
Ditchfield Family Christmas
Enjoy a Ditchfield Family Christmas concert at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at New Life Assembly of God, 5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Love offering will be taken. www.newlifevenice.org.
Festive Holiday Favorites with the Suncoast Brass
Their extensive repertoire includes classical, contemporary, dixieland, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals. 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Holiday Pops'
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Christmas Cantata
Lutheran Church of the Cross will present “Sing a Song of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. This choral and instrumental concert is a fundraiser for the church and an opportunity to donate a nonperishable food item for a local food pantry. Freewill offerings at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-627-6060 or visit www.lccross.org.
'A Child’s Christmas in Wales'
Dylan Thomas’s beloved holiday story "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" comes to life at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, through Dec. 19. This fully staged adaptation blends Thomas’ story with many other stories of his boyhood growing up in a small village in Wales in the early 20th century. It brings vividly to life his eccentric aunts, curmudgeon uncles and grandfather whose tall tales delight young and old alike. The joy of making snowmen, caroling in the evening at a haunted house, and so much more are lovingly brought to life. The wonderful smells of Christmas — pies, cookies, the turkey, gravy and plum pudding waft over this sweet tale. Add the beauty of Welsh carols and songs, and, of course, the magnificent language of the great Dylan Thomas, and the result is a theatrical event not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling 941-475-6756.
'A Christmas Carol'
Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through Christmas past, present and future. Through Dec 20. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
'Holly Jolly Christmas'
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they celebrate the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and over 30 holiday songs you know and love. Through Dec. 25 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks display at Fishermen's Village
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Live music, food, family fun including tarot reading by Pamela, magic show by Jeff the Juggler, photo booth and midnight fireworks. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
New Year's Eve Show
Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert-style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
New Year’s Eve Annual Conch Blow
Ring in 2022 at Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Grab a conch shell and head to the park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. “According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to our area during the next year, ” said Lisa Heid, The noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor.For more information, call 920-205-1633.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations through Dec. 31. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Celebrate New Year's Eve with AMVETS
Dance the night away with The Smoked Mullet Band. 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. Lasagna dinner plus party favors and champagne toast at midnight. 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. 941-429-5403.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights
This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
Lights in Bloom
Lights in Bloom: An Open-Air Holiday Light Show will feature more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. Don’t miss a holiday photo opportunity, children’s arts and crafts, activities and entertainment. 6-9 p.m. on select nights through Jan. 1-2. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Tickets are on sale at selby.org.
Christmas Town
Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun through Jan. 2 at Busch Gardens. Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday event opens with millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout the park’s 335 acres, spectacular fireworks, and a brand-new experience with Santa that will create merry memories for guests of all ages. The holiday event features Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show — enjoy classic holiday tunes and watch festive bursts of Christmas colors as they cover the sky in a dazzling fireworks display on the festival field every Saturday and select event nights. Storytime with Mrs. Claus is located in the Coke Canopy near the Christmas Town Village,where Mrs. Claus will share traditional holiday tales and a joyful song. At Santa’s North Pole Experience, jolly elves guide guests to see Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season. Other fan favorites includes “Christmas on Ice,” an inspiring skating production transforms the stage with incredible feats of skating athleticism for a truly unmissable show set to holiday classic songs. Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish. Three Kings Journey is the musical tale of the famed journey to Bethlehem is celebrated in the round at the Stanleyville Theater. Journey to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland to find the most famous reindeer of all. Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa. For more information, visit www.ChristmasTown.com.
Send your holiday event information to letsgo@sun-herald.com.
