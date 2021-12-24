Gardens Aglow
See the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in a whole new light. The gardens decorated with thousands of lights makes the perfect family holiday outing. This is a walk-through holiday experience that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Hallmarks of this event include breathtaking lights throughout our entire gardens, roast s'mores over a open fire, hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer and explore the expanding garden and sculpture collection. 6-9 p.m. Last admission is at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 27-28. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. All tickets are pre-purchase through Eventbright. No tickets will be sold at the ticket booth during the event. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks display at Fishermen's Village
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Live music, food, family fun including tarot reading by Pamela, magic show by Jeff the Juggler, photo booth and midnight fireworks. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
New Year's Eve Show
Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert-style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
New Year’s Eve Annual Conch Blow
Ring in 2022 at Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Grab a conch shell and head to the park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. “According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to our area during the next year, ” said Lisa Heid, The noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor.For more information, call 920-205-1633.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations through Dec. 31. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Celebrate New Year's Eve with AMVETS
Dance the night away with The Smoked Mullet Band. 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. Lasagna dinner plus party favors and champagne toast at midnight. 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. 941-429-5403.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights
This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
Lights in Bloom
Lights in Bloom: An Open-Air Holiday Light Show will feature more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. Don’t miss a holiday photo opportunity, children’s arts and crafts, activities and entertainment. 6-9 p.m. on select nights through Jan. 1-2. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Tickets are on sale at selby.org.
Christmas Town
Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun through Jan. 2 at Busch Gardens. Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday event opens with millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout the park’s 335 acres, spectacular fireworks, and a brand-new experience with Santa that will create merry memories for guests of all ages. Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa. For more information, visit www.ChristmasTown.com.
Send your holiday event information to letsgo@sun-herald.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.