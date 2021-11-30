'A Child’s Christmas in Wales'
Dylan Thomas’s beloved holiday story "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" comes to life at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, Dec. 1-19. This fully staged adaptation blends Thomas’ story with many other stories of his boyhood growing up in a small village in Wales in the early 20th century. It brings vividly to life his eccentric aunts, curmudgeon uncles and grandfather whose tall tales delight young and old alike. The joy of making snowmen, caroling in the evening at a haunted house, and so much more are lovingly brought to life. The wonderful smells of Christmas — pies, cookies, the turkey, gravy and plum pudding waft over this sweet tale. Add the beauty of Welsh carols and songs, and, of course, the magnificent language of the great Dylan Thomas, and the result is a theatrical event not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling 941-475-6756.
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'
In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem — and the fun — when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on. Dec. 1-5. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Celebrate Chanukah in Englewood
The entire community is invited to celebrate Chanukah in Englewood on Dearborn Street corner Magnolia on the 5th night of Chanukah at 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Festivities will include Lighting of a 9-foot menorah, music, dancing, hot latkas, donuts, dreidels, crafts and more. For more information, call 941-493-2770.
Venice Christmas Walk
Annual Christmas Walk in downtown Venice along the avenues. Live entertainment and light refreshments served in stores. 5-8 p.m. Dec 2. Historic Downtown Venice, 101 W. Venice Ave. 941-484-6722 or www.visitvenicefl.org.
The Ringling supports Toys for Tots with annual Holiday Splendor event
Holiday Splendor will be held on three evenings in December with free admission to the museum and Ca’d’Zan mansion for all who bring a new, unwrapped toy. The event is open 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 9, 16, and helps support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots annual toy collection drive. The toys will benefit children in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Local schools will provide musical entertainment on the Bolger Campiello. All venues will be open for self-touring, including the Museum of Art, Ca' d'Zan and the Circus Museum. Admission is free with one unwrapped toy per person. Regular admission will apply without a toy donation. Guests should enter through the McKay Visitors Pavilion.The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. For more information, visit www.ringling.org/events/holiday-splendor.
Bob Hope Christmas Show with the Girls of Motown
Celebrate the holiday season with Bill Johnson as Bob Hope and the Motown Girls singing your favorites of the 40's 50's and 60's. This patriotic USO style tribute show will surely warm your hearts for the holidays and gain an appreciation for our troops abroad. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'Happy Holidays'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Mr. Bob Miller, has prepared a wonderful holiday concert entitled “Happy Holidays” to put everyone in the mood for this holiday season at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the concert.
Eirinn Abu and Miami Sound Machine
Miami Sound Machine guitarist Manny Lopez and violinist Pedro Alfonso join saxophone recording artist Eirinn Abu as they kick off their 2021 Christmas concert season at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. https://eirinnabu.com or 941-468-5836. Tickets also available at the door.
Winter Wonderland
Babcock Ranch hosts its three-day Winter Wonderland from Dec. 3-5. The weekend of activities include Santa Claus, a North Pole center for children along with holiday music, and town’s tree lighting. It will take place in Founder’s Square.The events open to the public and are free. Food and drinks will be available from food trucks along with nearby restaurants. The town’s annual tree lighting ceremony kicks off the event on Dec. 3. Opening night festivities include holiday music performed by students from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Bower School of Music & The Arts, the Punta Gorda Symphony and a children’s choir from the Babcock Neighborhood School. It will also feature a reading by Mrs. Claus, welcome remarks by Kitson, a light show choreographed to music at Innovation Tower, the town’s 67-foot-tall landmark over Lake Babcock, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Babcock Ranch’s holiday tree will sparkle with light as guests sing carols across Founder’s Square. Those attending the night’s festivities need to register for a parking pass with $5 fee for nonresidents. Registration won’t be necessary on Dec. 4-5. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/babcockranch/events.
Light up the Night
Enjoy bounce houses, food trucks, Santa Claus, Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m., Marker 5 Band, emcee NBC2 Anchor Stacy Deffenbaugh Meyer, plus a chance of snow. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. Downtown Punta Gorda at the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street. www.facebook.com/CityOfPuntaGorda.
Holly Days Garden Tour and Sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will host a tour of six special gardens in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte from 10 a.m-5 p.m. Dec. 3-4, featuring original handmade designs made from natural plant materials. Poinsettias and hand-crafted artistic and decorative items will be for sale. Refreshments including homemade cookies offered. puntagordagardenclub@gmail.com, www.pggc.org or the club’s Facebook page.
Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights
The lights, the palm trees, the waterways. There is no better way to start the holiday season than watching or participating in the Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. Starting signal is 6 p.m. Dec. 4. www.venicechristmasboatparade.com.
Celebrate Hanukkah at Fishermen's Village
The lighting of the Menorah in front of the main entrance to Fishermen’s Village at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Rabbi Jacobson of Chabad of Charlotte County will be among those who will light the candles. Children participating will receive treats and dreidels and music will be featured. For more information, contact Chabad of Charlotte County at 941-258-0177 or www.chabadofcharlottecounty.com. Fishermen’s Village is at 200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Visit www.fishermensvillage.com for full holiday event details.
Holiday drive thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene and holiday goodie bags.There will be a bicycle helmet giveaway and fitting for each child. Santa will be on the scene for all the boys and girls to see and wave to on their way by. 10 a.m.- noon Dec. 4 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273. This is a drive thru event only.
Poinsettia Parade & Festival
The City of North Port will host it's annual Poinsettia Parade followed by the Poinsettia Festival at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 4-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The festival will take place throughout the grounds of the City Center Campus, including on the Front Green and inside City Hall. This fun-filled holiday festival will feature a tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, entertainment, performances by local school choruses, attractions, vendors and much more. The Poinsettia Parade will march down Sumter Boulevard starting from Sylvania Avenue through the City Center Campus, ending at the Festival. The theme this year is "Retro Rockin' Holidays." Escorted by North Port Fire Rescue, St. Nick will make a special appearance in the parade. Admission and parking is free. 941-429-7275 or www.cityofnorthport.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Enjoy visiting with Santa, eating breakfast, playing games, making a Christmas ornament and shopping for a loved one in Santa's workshop on Dec. 4. Kids will be able to join Santa's Elves in his workshop shopping and wrapping gifts for their parent and siblings. Cost: $5 adult $3 children ages 1-13 and includes Santa visit, pancake breakfast, cookie decorating, craft and Santa's workshop. Families will register for a specific time. Space is limited. https://bit.ly/3EPVdZW. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show and Sale
Dozens of artists and crafters from around the area showcase their wares. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4 at South Venice Civic Association, 720 Alligator Drive, S. Venice. For more information, call 941-493-0006.
Open Cruise in Christmas Benefit Car Show
Bring new, unwrapped toys for Salvation Army Toy Drive. DJ music by Randy Wright of Tom's Traveling Tunes. 50/50 raffle, door prizes, trophies. Special appearance by Santa. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4. Penny's Divner, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. 941-626-9359.
Jingle Jam
This event will feature the Tomahawk 5K, Pet sweater parade, holiday market, golf cart parade, carriage rides, kids crafts and activities, holiday entertainment and appearances by Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Dec. 4-5. CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. https://bit.ly/2ZWlhTM.
Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff - 'A Christmas Concert'
3 p.m. Dec. 5. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
'A Classic Christmas' with Frisson
Artist Series Concerts welcomes the holidays with Frisson, a dynamic ensemble made up of seven young master musicians performing together under the artistic direction of oboist Thomas Gallant. Their holiday program features such classical and classic holiday favorites, selections from Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite," their own arrangements of selections from Handel’s "Messiah" and Vivaldi’s "Gloria" and more. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202.
Christmas Concert
The Peace River Baptist Church will present a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. No tickets are required, seating is limited. Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-628-9789.
'Tis the SeaSun' Christmas luncheon
The GFWC Punta Gorda Woman’s Club is presenting “Tis the SeaSun” Christmas Luncheon buffet from noon-3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Doreen & Bobby will perform ’50s to ’80s tunes and Christmas songs. Christmas readings and humorous stories will be told by David Obermier. Dress is tropical wear. Call Dorothy Polson at 941-815-1901 for ticket Information. $45 donation.
'Holiday Magic'
Celebrate the magic of the holidays with Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff at 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Their violin and piano concert will include music for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Enjoy uplifting, cheerful and thoughtful presentations of the season. Stay after the concert for punch and cookies and to meet the performers. The concert takes place at the First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offering with a suggested donation of $15. For additional information, call 941-639-1959.
Venice Concert Band - 'Holiday Joy'
Celebrate the holidays as the Venice Concert Band performs many of the traditional sounds of the season. 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'The Ultimate Christmas Trivia Challenge'
The cast of this year’s Comedy For A Cause is sponsoring the "Ultimate Christmas Trivia Challenge" from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Beef O'Brady's, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Must be 21 and over. To register, visit www.charlotteplayers.org or call 941-255-1022.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. gulftheater.org or 941-205-8545.
Gardens Aglow
See the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in a whole new light. The gardens decorated with thousands of lights makes the perfect family holiday outing. This is a walk-through holiday experience that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Hallmarks of this event include breathtaking lights throughout our entire gardens, roast s'mores over a open fire, hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer and explore the expanding garden and sculpture collection.6-9 p.m. Last admission is at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-21 and Dec. 27-28. River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. All tickets are pre-purchase through Eventbright. No tickets will be sold at the ticket booth during the event. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas will feature a Krampus themed trail, a Christmas ghost story trail, a unique Twisted Santa photo opp, seasonal merchandise and concessions. There will also be a seasonal-themed laser tag game that is still in development, and an escape room titled “House of Mischief.” The event will be open Dec. 10-11, 17-19. A portion of each ticket sale will also be donated to the organization Folds of Honor. 2837 south frontage road Plant City. For more information, visit www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com.
Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade kicks off at noon Dec. 11 from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, along Carmalita Street and goes down Taylor Road and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Lights in Bloom
Lights in Bloom: An Open-Air Holiday Light Show will feature more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. Don’t miss a holiday photo opportunity, children’s arts and crafts, activities and entertainment. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 1-2. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Tickets are on sale at selby.org.
Winter Arts and Crafts Show
Vendors, holiday gifts, food concessions on site. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Christmas Holiday Bazaar
Christmas Holiday Bazaar is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the POGC Park, 5149 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte. crafts, gifts, food and fun for all.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert and silent auction
The Charlotte Chorale returns to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, for their first concert of the 2021-22 season, "A Time of Wonder" at 4 p.m. Dec. 11. A Silent auction fundraiser event will be included prior to the concert at 3 p.m. and will conclude by the end of the concert. Call 941-204-0033 for reserved seat tickets. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com
Southwest Florida Symphony presents Heather Ivy’s Big Band Christmas
Vocalist Heather Ivy brings a Big Band Christmas and more to Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, at 4 p.m. Dec. 12. For schedule and tickets, go to https://www.swflso.org/tickets.
North Port Symphony presents 'Jingle All The Way'
The North Port Symphony performs all your holiday favorites! Featuring guest artist Alexa Lowrey. 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. For more information, visit www.northportsymphony.com/concerts.
4th Annual Paradise Christmas Fair
Vendors, crafts, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 12. Selfies with Santa from noon-1 p.m.. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'Deck The Halls'
The festive sounds of the season ring through the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, as the Gulf Coast Symphony and Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers present your favorite holiday medleys. 7 p.m. Dec. 12. For tickets or more information, call 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Gulfshore Opera rings in the seasonal cheer
Gulfshore Opera rings in the seasonal cheer with a "Holiday Harmony" concert featuring Lauryn Kay, mezzo-soprano, Jonathan Tibbetts, baritone and children from the Opera’s Harmony Choir youth program. 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.gulfshoreopera.org.
A "Calyp-Soul" Christmas
Island style with exciting new takes on some favorite Christmas classics featuing John Patti and Nadirah Shakoor. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'A Holly Jolly Holiday'
Your holiday season won’t be complete without attending this time-honored tradition with a twist Dec. 17-18. Classic carols, beloved standards and music from "The Nutcracker" are just a few of the highlights. Sarasota’s Key Chorale returns to the stage for Handel’s majestic "Hallelujah Chorus" and a sing-a-long with surprises. Chanukah music and holiday film favorites round out this festive program. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Punta Gorda Boat Parade
Sails at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The show is presented by the local boating community. The current route map is found at www.this_years_parade_route.com. For more information, visit puntagordaboatparade.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources invites children ages 12 and under and their families to the free, Breakfast with Santa event, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 18. Enjoy breakfast, holiday music, and a visit by Santa in person at Laurel Park, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis, or by drive-through at Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. Don't forget to drop off letters for Santa. For more information, visit scgov.net or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000. Register children ages 12 and under online before Dec. 10 for a toy giveaway.
Festive Holiday Favorites with the Suncoast Brass
Their extensive repertoire includes classical, contemporary, dixieland, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals. 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Holiday Pops'
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Christmas Cantata
Lutheran Church of the Cross will present “Sing a Song of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. This choral and instrumental concert is a fundraiser for the church and an opportunity to donate a nonperishable food item for a local food pantry. Freewill offerings at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-627-6060 or visit www.lccross.org.
'Holly Jolly Christmas'
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they celebrate the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and over 30 holiday songs you know and love. Through Dec. 25 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks display at Fishermen's Village
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Live music, food, family fun including tarot reading by Pamela, magic show by Jeff the Juggler, photo booth and midnight fireworks. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
New Year's Eve Show
Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert-style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Festival Of Lights
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed decorations through Dec. 31. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or fishermensvillage.com.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights
This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
Christmas Town
Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun through Jan. 2 at Busch Gardens. Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday event opens with millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout the park’s 335 acres, spectacular fireworks, and a brand-new experience with Santa that will create merry memories for guests of all ages. The holiday event features Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show — enjoy classic holiday tunes and watch festive bursts of Christmas colors as they cover the sky in a dazzling fireworks display on the festival field every Saturday and select event nights. Storytime with Mrs. Claus is located in the Coke Canopy near the Christmas Town Village,where Mrs. Claus will share traditional holiday tales and a joyful song. At Santa’s North Pole Experience, jolly elves guide guests to see Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season. Other fan favorites includes “Christmas on Ice,” an inspiring skating production transforms the stage with incredible feats of skating athleticism for a truly unmissable show set to holiday classic songs. Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish. Three Kings Journey is the musical tale of the famed journey to Bethlehem is celebrated in the round at the Stanleyville Theater. Journey to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland to find the most famous reindeer of all. Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa. For more information, visit www.ChristmasTown.com.
