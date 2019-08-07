"Cirque Dreams Holidaze" brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live holiday family stage spectacular to Sarasota’s Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with two unforgettable performances on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is a Broadway musical and a cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.
Broadway director and "Cirque Dreams" founder Neil Goldberg has searched the world to assemble the most unique cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to wow audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and more in 2019. Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year and experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 incredible acts. Broadway singers perform original music and a new twist on seasonal favorites like “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”.
Tickets are available at VanWezel.org, the box office, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, or by calling 941-953-3368.
