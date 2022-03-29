Celebrate the music of Tom Petty with The Broken Hearts

In 2006, Gainesville singer/songwriter Tom Petty told Esquire magazine, “As you’re coming up, you’re recognized song for song or album for album. What’s changed these days is that the man who approaches me on the street is more or less thanking me for a body of work — the soundtrack to his life, as a lot of them say.”
Tampa singer/songwriter Shawn Scheller and The Broken Hearts will see to it that Punta Gorda’s Gulf Theater audience hears that soundtrack again.
Ironically, Petty wasn’t the soundtrack to Scheller’s life, even in a musical family.
“Tom Petty was ever present on the turntable,” he admitted. “But I didn’t appreciate him at first. I wanted to be a rocker.
“As I grew older, and became a stronger lyricist myself (as part of Tampa band Save the Radio), I gained appreciation for Tom’s writing, which can take a lyrically complicated conversation and make it sound simple. There’s an art to that.”
Tom Petty had a bigger impact on Scheller’s colleague Charlie Souza, the musician who would play a role in transforming Scheller into Petty.
The 50-year Tampa music veteran played bass in what Petty himself described as “the last few minutes” of his southern-rock band Mudcrutch, the predecessor to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Souza co-wrote Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That” as a Mudcrutch demo which released five years later on Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Damn the Torpedoes” album.
By the time of Petty’s sudden passing in Oct. 2017, Shawn Scheller had played a lot of his music and did right by him. So, Souza called him to put on a special concert in Petty’s honor.
Scheller remembered, “Charlie asked if I’d help him pay tribute to Tom by playing a few of his songs at an event at Skippers Smokehouse in Tampa. It became Skippers’ fastest-selling concert ever. And I can tell you, it was probably over legal capacity.”
Originally meant as a one-off collaboration, its musicians — including keyboardist Robin Swenson (session player with Air Supply, now touring with Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons); guitar guru Joe Sanders; Scheller’s high school buddy, drummer Scott Lockhart; Souza and Scheller — kept getting called back to do more Tom Petty events.
They soon launched a full-on tribute show with a name echoing both “The Heartbreakers” and the loss of Petty.
They became The Broken Hearts, with insider storytelling courtesy of Souza, and Scheller using his method-acting background to play a mature Petty, “embracing the decisions he would make and paying homage as best I can.”
“I try not to do just ‘hit-hit-hit,’ song after song, but include the stories behind the songs,” Scheller added.
After a pandemic pause, Souza semi-retired from the tribute that Scheller now carries on.
Scheller explained, “We have our team of players today — Scott Lockhart on drums, Julian Simonelli on bass, Matteo Olivo on lead guitar and Aidan Cain on keyboards — but we consider Charlie the band’s founding father.”
When they started, The Broken Hearts represented only about one-fourth of Scheller’s performance portfolio, with the rest coming from his six-piece Tampa rock/soul group Shawn Scheller & The Contenders.
Now, he says, The Broken Hearts are in so much demand that they’re taking over.
Every two-hour show features Petty’s “best of and more” catalog, spanning the early years of “American Girl” and “Listen to Her Heart” all the way to later solo trips like “I Won’t Back Down” and “Free Fallin’.”
The group also performs songs from the Traveling Wilburys including “Handle With Care” and “End of the Line.”
