Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre proudly presents “Sounds of Christmas” through Dec. 25.
Bring your family and friends as we celebrate the season with festive production numbers, beautiful dancing and dazzling costumes.
“Sounds of Christmas” is a joyous musical revue that is centered around Poindexter the elf and his last-minute shuffle to create a musical playlist for Santa’s Christmas Eve flight. You’ll hear classics along with more contemporary songs you know and love including “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Run Run Rudolph” and more.
This holiday extravaganza wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the big guy himself … Santa Claus. This fun-filled celebration is perfect for all ages and will remind you why this is the most wonderful time of the year.
Creator, director and choreographer Amy Marie McCleary says, “I was inspired by my own Christmas traditions with my family and friends. So many of our Christmas memories are colored by the music of the season and I wanted to highlight all those special tunes in unique ways.”
The cast is comprised of many making their Broadway Palm debut along with audience favorites including newlyweds Troy Bruchwalski and Katherine Walker Hill whose love story began right on Broadway Palm’s stage during Irving Berlin’s White Christmas in December 2016.
Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73 with children and group prices available.
