Celebrate the season with this ha, ha, ho holiday revue By Melissa Vogt Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Nov 22, 2022

This all-new musical revue is written by Southwest Florida resident and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre favorite Victor Legarreta. Photo courtesy of the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enjoy lots of laughs and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Join Santa, his elves, a few reindeer and maybe even an Elvis or two. Photo courtesy of the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents "Ha! Ha! Ho! The Holiday Show" playing through Dec. 25.

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this ha, ha, ho holiday revue.

This all-new musical revue is written by Southwest Florida resident and Broadway Palm favorite Victor Legarreta. Enjoy lots of laughs and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Join Santa, his elves, a few reindeer and maybe even an Elvis or two.

There is something for everyone in this holiday revue that will warm your heart and is guaranteed to get you in holiday spirit.
