Diitchfield Famil Singers will perform in Sarasota

Known throughout the country for their superb harmonies, rich blend and genuine family warmth, The Ditchfields bring favorite holiday music and carols, along with the hope-filled message of the joyful season.

 Photo courtesy of The Ditchfield Family Singers

Love, joy and peace ... the timeless message and "The Spirit of Christmas" will be presented once again in Sarasota.

Join The Ditchfield Family Singers for its 23rd annual celebration of this most wonderful time of the year.


