Venice Pride
VENICE — Venice Pride, Inc. will hold its third annual Pride Festival on Nov. 12.

The free festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is both family and pet friendly. The event returns to an in-person celebration and, for the first time, will be held downtown at 200 Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice.


