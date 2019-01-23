George Galfo and Phil Cracolici, two original members of The Mystics, were talking about the one that got away.
This was back in the day, late 1958. The Mystics were a young, up-and-coming doo-wop group out of Brooklyn. They had just a couple of recorded songs under their belts when their record label commissioned a song to be written for them.
That song was “Teenager in Love.”
It wound up going to Dion and the Belmonts.
“We didn’t care,” Cracolici, the group’s lead singer, remembered. “We were on Cloud 9. We knew we were going to record.”
Sure enough, the same writers were commissioned to come up with another song for the quintet.
That song was “Hushabye.”
Released in 1959, it was a career-launcher, and it became their signature, a song they perform to this day, 60 years later. “Hushabye” spent nine weeks on the national charts.
“When we heard ‘Hushabye,’ we were hoping it would be a hit,” said Galfo, the Mystics’ second tenor. “When we heard it played back, the hair stood up on the backs of our necks. We knew it was going to be something special.
“It caught on. Everybody loves lullabies, and no matter where we go, no matter where we travel, they know that song.”
The Mystics, with originals Galfo and Cracolici leading what is now a quartet, will perform “Hushabye” and their other hits at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the William H. Wakeman Theater in Port Charlotte. Tickets are $24.
The other members of the current Mystics are Rocky Marsicano, former member of Lenny Cocco & the Chimes, the Tokens, and Manhattan Skyline; and John Schena, former member of the Dons of Doo Wop.
The Mystics’ other hits include “White Cliffs of Dover, “Blue Star” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” All three were recorded in 1960 with Jay Traynor singing lead. He went on to form Jay and the Americans. The Mystics’ version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” was featured in the HBO Soprano’s Mayham 68 Series.
When they were young, the boys sang “anywhere they would let us” Galfo laughed.
“We all used to get together and go to the Alan Freed shows,” Cracolici said. “We heard what was being performed, and we said, ‘We can do that.’ We used to mimic them on street corners, bowling alleys, bathrooms — wherever we could get an echo.”
Now they tour the world, they are members of the Doo Wop Hall of Fame, and their voices echo through the generations.
