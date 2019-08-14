By Joan Wright
AWESOMEover60
The ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution giving women the right to vote will be celebrated from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Venice Holistic Community Center/Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
Sponsored by AWESOMEover60 in collaboration with the VHCC, the program recognizes four women and their organizations for “leadership and guidance, for speaking out for women’s equity, and for supporting women’s aspirations.” The honorees are: Carol Hartz, PhD, President, Sarasota League of Women Voters; Gini Hyman, President, Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women; Mona Jain, M.D., PhD, Past Chair, Florida Commission on the Status of Women.
Linda Mickelberg, Venice Site Manager, Women’s Resource Center, who passed away on Jan. 26, will be honored In Memoriam. A presentation honoring Mickelberg will be made by Ashley Brown, President & CEO, Women’s Resource Center.
“We invite you to be inspired by stories of success, setbacks and the courage of women who keep the vision of the first women’s conference alive,” said Joan Wright, Founder, AWESOMEover60. “The Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers and the generations before us have set the stage. With the participation and awareness of younger generations, we will shape an equitable future for all.”
The honorees reflect the spirit and mission of AWESOMEover60: Accomplished Women Exploring Self-actualizing Opportunities, Making a difference, Ever-evolving.
Call 941-497-0417 for reservations.
