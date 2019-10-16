“Ding” Darling Day celebrates the birthday of the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge’s namesake, father of the Federal Duck Stamp program and Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist, Jay N. “Ding” Darling. It will be part of the pre-celebration for the refuge’s 75th anniversary in 2020.
The 31st annual eco-festival runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 with refuge tram tours, live wildlife presentations, animal yoga, nature sketching, origami, archery clinics, hot dogs, a touch tank and butterfly house, face-painting and kids’ nature crafts. Federal Duck Stamp and Junior Duck Stamp winner presentations, plus conservation art activities will take place throughout the day.
Everglades Burmese python hunter Dusty “Wildman” Crum and biologist Mike Kirkland will co-present a free program about their work to save Everglades wildlife from total devastation at the appetite of exotic Burmese pythons at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 in the Visitor & Education Center Auditorium.
Crum has appeared in a number of television spots, including the “Today Show” in late 2017, “Swamp Mysteries” on the History Channel in June 2018 and most recently this year on the Discovery Channel’s “Guardians of the Glades” series.
Kirkland manages the python elimination program for the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), which created it to help remedy the Burmese python epidemic in the Florida Everglades. He manages a team of about 25 hunters while keeping abreast of scientific programs that work in cooperation toward solving the problem.
“We used to find birds, ducks, deer, rabbits, otters, raccoons,” said Crum, who hunts for snakes — typically in bare feet — in the eastern Everglades. “Where I’ve been hunting, there are none of these animals left.”
Researchers believe the pythons have decimated their food supply of prey in the eastern Everglades and Miami-Dade County, says Kirkland. In response, he has expanded SFWMD’s python elimination program, deploying python hunters into Collier County, to where the snakes are moving to find more prey.
During “Ding” Darling Day, the Refuge Nature Store will be selling an assortment of wallets, coin purses and other handmade gifts produced by Crum and his partner from the skins of pythons captured in the Everglades.
Recreation concession Tarpon Bay Explorers (www.tarponbayexplorers) offers free stand-up paddleboarding clinics in the morning and all-day discounts on kayak tours and boating excursions for “Ding” Day. Reservations for tours are recommended at 239-472-8900.
