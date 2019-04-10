Celine Dion announces “COURAGE WORLD TOUR”

One of the most immediately recognized and widely respected superstars in pop music history, Celine Dion, announced that she will be embarking on her “COURAGE WORLD TOUR,” set to kick off in the fall.
The multiple award- winning artist made the announcement during a special live event at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Unveiling a short video chronicling the end of her iconic Las Vegas residency, Celine surprised the audience with the news of the “COURAGE WORLD TOUR,” her first U.S. tour in over 10 years. Delighting her fans with a very special performance of songs from her chart-topping catalogue, Dion closed the event with an intimate Q&A with the audience.
Dion said, “I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world. I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album ... coming later this year.”
The “COURAGE WORLD TOUR” will kick-off Sept. 18 in Quebec City and will make stops in over 50 cities.
Tickets for the first leg of the tour will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. April 12. Members of TeamCeline will have access to purchase tickets before the public through an advance pre-sale. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the public through 10 p.m. April 11.
“We’ve been thrilled to be working with Celine for these last 16 years in Las Vegas, and we’re even more delighted that for the first time in more than a decade, she will be bringing her show to her fans, all around the world, starting here in North America this September,” said John Meglen President & Co-CEO of Concerts West. “Celine is a treasure, truly a voice for the ages.”
Dion’s new “English” album is scheduled for release this fall.
For tickets and information, visit www.celinedion.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
