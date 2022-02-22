Celtic Woman's 'Postcards From Ireland' brings the beauty of Ireland to the stage

Grammy nominated Celtic Woman's "Postcards From Ireland" brings the beauty of Ireland to the Van Wezel stageon March 3.
Celtic Woman’s fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland’s history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. The group’s repertoire is presented by four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life through Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring original compositions. Their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes, according to a news release.
Original member and soprano Chloe Agnew will take the stage along with soprano singer and fiddle player Megan Walsh, Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill and Soprano Muirgen O’Mahony.
The "Postcards from Ireland" tour and album convey a true message of love, hope and expectation as the world looks toward getting back together again. Celtic Woman feels there is no better way to express these wishes than to write and send a postcard, but this postcard is written with the music and songs from their latest album, according to the news release.
