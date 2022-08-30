Arts Advocates is having two new events in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in The Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
A special exhibit of Cora Marshall’s works, titled “In and Out of Time,” runs from Sept. 3 through Sept. 24.
Denise Kowal, founder of the Chalk Festival, will present “Chalk Talks: Behind the Scenes of the Chalk Festival” on Sept. 15.
“In and Out of Time,” by artist and educator Cora Marshall, is a special exhibit in the Arts Advocates Gallery, presented in collaboration with The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative and funded in part by a grant from the Sarasota Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.
Marshall’s current work focuses on contemporary African American artists in particular, and artists who are mixed race: part African American and Native American. She earned a doctorate in art from New York University.
Her paintings have been exhibited nationally and internationally, including the National Conference of Artists in Ghana; A.I.R. Gallery in New York City; Hammonds House Gallery in Atlanta; Pittsburgh Center for the Arts; and Craftery Gallery in Hartford, Connecticut.
“Chalk Talks: Behind the Scenes of the Chalk Festival,” featuring Denise Kowal, continues the Art Talk series from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 15. Kowal has been a resident, patron, stakeholder and business owner in Sarasota County for the past 40 years.
She founded and manages the Avenida de Colores, the nonprofit umbrella organization for the Chalk Festival and Avenue of Art. She is primarily focused on pavement arts, and has made the Chalk Festival the most important pavement event in the world along with the artists, volunteers, donors and visitors.
The cost for the Art Talk is $10 for Arts Advocates members, $12 for nonmembers. Registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.