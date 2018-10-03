The Board of Directors for the Avenida de Colores 501c3 nonprofit cultural arts organization voted to reschedule the 2018 International Chalk Festival due to Red Tide.
“The decision to reschedule the 4-day festival was not an easy one considering both the emotional and financial costs incurred up to this point in the festival preparation. Each year we strive to provide the best cultural experience possible and, with that in mind, we have been closely monitoring the Red Ride issue,” stated Denise Kowal, Founder/Board Chair. “The board consulted with many knowledgeable people and determined that the financial risk to our small volunteer organization, in addition to not being able to guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved, was too high. Therefore, it was determined that rescheduling was the only choice.”
The Chalk Festival was set to open Nov. 9-12 at the Venice Airport Fairgrounds with 250 artists scheduled to perform. Artists were scheduled to begin work Nov. 2 on additional site-specific installations for this year’s ‘Garden of Wonder’ theme, a tribute to the marvels of the natural world and the human imagination. The restoration of the 2014 Megalodon Shark Guinness World Record was to incorporate a surprise new redesign, and an oversized human maze was in the works. In addition, a new patented geometric illusion was planned to debut.
The Chalk Festival features pavement artists who turn the airport runway surface into a museum-in-motion, creating oversized masterpieces using chalk as their medium. For the past eight years the festival has hosted the largest gathering of world-renowned pavement artists ever assembled in one location, the largest number of 3D installations, and the most debuts of the pavement art form.
“Even though the decision was difficult as many volunteers and artists have been donating their time since January, we remain excited as we now explore dates in spring of 2019 to realize the Chalk Festival ‘Garden of Wonder’. As we move forward, we will work diligently with our volunteers, artists, sponsors such as the Fairfield Inn and Suites, food and merchandise vendors, Chalk Camp attendees, service providers, and our 4-day music lineup, all who have worked to ensure that this season’s festival will be better than ever,” stated Kowal.
(0) comments
