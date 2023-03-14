Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota celebrates 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel

The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota presents “Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. A post-concert reception for the audience will follow the performance. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit chamberorchestrasarasota.org or call 219-928-8665. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

 Photo courtesy of Judy Haran/Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota

he Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel with a special concert of music by five Jewish composers. This final concert of the orchestra’s 2022-23 season will be presented March 23 at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota.

“We are delighted to return to First Presbyterian Church in downtown Sarasota for this concert,” said Chamber Orchestra Music Director Robert Vodnoy. “We opened our season there last December. It is a truly wonderful place in which to perform, with its elegant Mission Revival architecture and wonderful acoustics.”


