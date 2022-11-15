The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota announces its sixth season. “The season’s theme, 'In Love with Music,' expresses our excitement over the splendid array of guest artists and music, and our new venues,” Music Director Robert Vodnoy said. “We’re looking forward to sharing the joys of live music with our audiences.”
The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota announces its sixth season, featuring baroque, classical, romantic, contemporary and popular music performed by this professional string orchestra under the direction of Music Director Robert Vodnoy.
“The season’s theme, 'In Love with Music,' expresses our excitement over the splendid array of guest artists and music, and our new venues,” said Vodnoy. “We’re looking forward to sharing the joys of live music with our audiences.”
The season opens at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 with "Happy Holidays" featuring Corelli's “Christmas Concerto,” Vaughan Williams’ “Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus,” Grieg's “Holberg Suite,” Holcombe's “Christmas Wishes” and more. Soloists are Giuseppina Ciarla, harpist, and Scott Kluksdahl, cellist. The concert will be performed at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota.
"Virtuoso Night" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota. The program opens with J. S. Bach's "Piano Concerto in F Minor" featuring prize-winning pianist Joseph Kingma and includes music by Mozart, Nielsen and Janacek.
"Celebration," the final concert of the season, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota. The program includes music by five Jewish composers in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel. Levenberg's “Hasidic Scene” features concertmaster Christina Adams. Aslanyan's “Trumpet Concertino” features trumpeter Robert Smith. Levenberg and Aslanyan are living Israeli composers. The program opens with Mendelssohn’s youthful"String Sinfonia No. 10." Gershwin’s “Lullaby” rounds out the program. Bloch's masterful “Concerto Grosso for String Orchestra and Piano Obbligato” with Ann Stephenson-Moe concludes the concert and the season.
In addition, the Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota will join forces with the Venice High School Orchestra, Christopher Riley, conductor, to present a free concert titled "Making Music Together" at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.