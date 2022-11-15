Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota kicks off sixth season

 Photo courtesy of Judy Haran

The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota announces its sixth season, featuring baroque, classical, romantic, contemporary and popular music performed by this professional string orchestra under the direction of Music Director Robert Vodnoy.

“The season’s theme, 'In Love with Music,' expresses our excitement over the splendid array of guest artists and music, and our new venues,” said Vodnoy. “We’re looking forward to sharing the joys of live music with our audiences.”


