The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 Season with three choral concerts commencing with the highly anticipated Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder" on Dec. 11. The concert will include traditional and "not so traditional" Christmas music. The Christmas concert will be at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.

The Charlotte Chorale returns to The Charlotte Performing Arts Center for the Christmas concert with renewed enthusiasm, having experienced the limited availability of concert venues and the audience capacity restrictions of the 2020-2021 Season. Under the leadership of Dr. William B. Dederer, Artistic Director, the Chorale again will present a season of high-quality performances.

"America The Beautiful," a celebration of the magnificent country in which we live, will be performed on March 12. The third and final concert "Viva Italia!" on April 23 will showcase Italian composers with a little bit of light-hearted Italian seasoning in the mix. The March and April concerts will be at 4 p.m. at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.

Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring you a special concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang. A "superbly talented pianist”, Steinway Artist Tianshu Wang has graced concert stages worldwide. The concert will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.

For tickets or more information about The Charlotte Chorale, visit www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.

