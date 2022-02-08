The Charlotte Chorale will be host to Steinway pianist Dr. Tianshu Wang in a special concert, “Enchanting Music at Twilight” on Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
Wang’s exquisite technique and sensitivity evoke the full range of deep resonance and delicacy that the piano can produce as an instrument. Her musical phrasing and style will transport the listener both imaginatively and emotionally as she presents beloved masterworks by Mozart, Chopin, Liszt and Debussy, as well as music from her Chinese heritage.
Wang’s virtuosity has graced the concert stages of Europe, Asia and North America; including a special solo performance at Carnegie Hall. She has achieved great distinction in piano instruction as well as for collaborative and solo performances, having served as a faculty member for Sweet Briar College in Virginia and Shenyang Conservatory of Music, and is currently a professor and head of the keyboard area at Capital University’s Conservatory of Music in Columbus, Ohio.
Wang holds degrees in Piano Performance from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and University of Arizona and has given master classes in piano at prestigious schools of music such as the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing and California State University – Long Beach. Recordings of her solo and chamber works have been published in the U.S., Italy and China. Some of these recordings are available for viewing online at her website at www.tianshuwang.com.
