Charlotte Chorale opens 2019-20 Season with 'Rejoice and Sing'

By Janet Sims
The Charlotte Chorale
The Charlotte Chorale will open the 2019-20 season with their highly anticipated Christmas concert “Rejoice and Sing,” presenting both sacred and secular aspects of the holiday, on Dec. 8.
The Christmas concert is the first of three concerts performed by The Charlotte Chorale with two additional concerts “Haydn to Hamlisch” on March 15 and “The Rhythm of Life” on April 19. All three concerts will be performed at 4 p.m. at the spacious Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte Chorale is the largest choral group in Charlotte County with over seventy local volunteer singers who lend their voices and passion for choral music to our community. “We are so fortunate to continue to have Dr. William Dederer as our Artistic Director, his seventh year in this position,” said Janet Sims, Marketing Director of The Chorale. “Dr. Dederer has the unique ability to bring out the very best of every member with challenging arrangements of music from the centuries old grand masters to more contemporary composers.”
Tickets for individual concerts or season tickets (three concerts) are on sale by calling 941-204-0033. Prices are $25 adults/$10 students for individual tickets or $65 adults/$25 students for season tickets. All seats are reserved.
Another highlight of the upcoming season is the annual benefit concert on January 26, 2020, featuring a return engagement of “Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles”. Based in Las Vegas and endorsed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, “Yesterday” is an extraordinary Beatles tribute band reminiscent of the early days of the four young British lads from Liverpool and showcasing the timeless music that will forever be an emblem of the 1960s
This concert will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, with tickets ranging from $35 to $51, available by calling 941-833-5452 or online with Ticketmaster.
Benefit concert tickets are purchased separately and are not a part of The Chorale’s three concert series. Proceeds from the benefit concert will allow the The Charlotte Chorale to continue its mission of bringing quality choral music at an affordable price.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.