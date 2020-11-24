Charlotte County Concert Band and Bob Miller

Charlotte County Concert Band Artistic Director Bob Miller waves to the audience.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

It is with great sadness that the Charlotte County Concert Band has made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining concerts of their 2020-2021 concert season. For many months, the Board of Trustees of the band has been monitoring the current health crisis in the hope that some of the spring concerts could be performed. The main concern is always the health and safety of both the band members and the patrons.

Unfortunately, there are simply too many factors still unknown as to when rehearsals and concerts can safely return to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. Because of these unknown factors, the Board of Trustees made the decision to cancel the January, February, March and April concerts.

Visit www.charlottecountyconcertband.com for all the latest news and information.

A small ensemble of the CCCB will be at the Punta Gorda Farmers Market playing Christmas music to put shoppers in the Christmas spirit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec 5 and Dec 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments