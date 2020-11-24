It is with great sadness that the Charlotte County Concert Band has made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining concerts of their 2020-2021 concert season. For many months, the Board of Trustees of the band has been monitoring the current health crisis in the hope that some of the spring concerts could be performed. The main concern is always the health and safety of both the band members and the patrons.
Unfortunately, there are simply too many factors still unknown as to when rehearsals and concerts can safely return to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. Because of these unknown factors, the Board of Trustees made the decision to cancel the January, February, March and April concerts.
Visit www.charlottecountyconcertband.com for all the latest news and information.
A small ensemble of the CCCB will be at the Punta Gorda Farmers Market playing Christmas music to put shoppers in the Christmas spirit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec 5 and Dec 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.