Charlotte County Concert Band closes season with special guests

Charlotte County Concert Band's last concert of the season promises to be one of the best with special guests Emanne Beasha and Isaac James performing in “Passport To the World” on April 21 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte High School.

Beasha, 14, appeared on the “America’s Got Talent” when she was only 10 years old. James is a classical pianist with a rich tenor voice.


   
