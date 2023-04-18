Charlotte County Concert Band closes season with special guests

Charlotte County Concert Band's last concert of the season promises to be one of the best with special guests Emanne Beasha and Isaac James performing in “Passport To the World” on April 21 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte High School.
Beasha, 14, appeared on the “America’s Got Talent” when she was only 10 years old. James is a classical pianist with a rich tenor voice.
Journey the globe with the band to hear the music of many different cultures. After an opening selection entitled “Rise of the Firebird,” the band will perform John Philip Sousa's “Hands Across the Sea.” There will be a stop in Africa when the band performs “Africa,” a hit song by the rock band Toto. It is a long flight to Japan, but that will be another destination on the journey as the Charlotte County Concert Band performs a beautiful Japanese folk song entitled “Takeda Lullaby” by Benjamin Yeo.
The journey continues with the dramatic and brilliantly colored score from the motion picture “Lawrence of Arabia.” This piece introduced a new French composer, Maurice Jarre, who created a musical setting of the utmost power and beauty. The concert’s first half will conclude in Spain with the popular tune “Malaguena.” It is a song written by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona in 1933 as the sixth movement of his “Suite Andalucia.”
The international trip continues with a stop in Siam as the band performs highlights from Rogers and Hammerstein’s musical “The King and I.” Then it’s off to Liverpool, England, to hear the music of The Beatles. The program’s final destination is Vienna; you will hear “Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna” by Franz von Suppe. This overture was composed in 1844 when von Suppe was only 25 years old and will bring the concert to a rousing conclusion.
