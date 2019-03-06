The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present, “From Bach to Broadway” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda at 7:30 p.m. March 8.
Spanning over three centuries of musical creativity, the band will open their concert with a very exciting piece entitled “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich. Continuing with works of classical composers, the band will perform the “Prelude and Fugue in G Minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach and a medley of songs by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. However, the Mozart piece will have a very contemporary setting in today’s rock style. The very beautiful arrangement of “Loch Lomand” by Frank Ticheli combines two beloved songs - the Scottish “Loch Lomand” and the Irish song “Danny Boy.” Three Charlotte band members will be featured in an all time American favorite, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” set in the Dixieland style. And you will hear a medley of Beatles’ songs as well as a Sousa march!
As the program moves to New York City, the band will play two great medleys of Broadway musicals. The band will perform selections from “Miss Saigon” and “Man of La Macha.” The band is pleased to include a new soloist this season. Baritone Joseph Mayes will join the band to sing “You Raise Me Up” and “The Impossible Dream.”
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Charlotte High School located at 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
