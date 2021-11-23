Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'Happy Holidays'

The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, presents its seasonal concert, “Happy Holidays,” on at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. The band will kick off the holiday season with some joyous sounds as they present old classics as well as new arrangements to fill your hearts with the holiday spirit.
After their opening selection of “Christmas Fanfares” by Todd Stalter, the band will perform the overture to the well-known Oratorio, “Messiah,” by George Frederick Handel. Another holiday celebrated this time of year is the Jewish festival of “Hanukkah.” Bill Holcombe has taken some memorable tunes and arranged them in a medley entitled “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah.” Join the band as they travel to New York City to play a John Higgin’s medley entitled “Christmas on Broadway.” With songs like “March of the Toys,” “My Favorite Things,” “Toyland” and “We Need a Little Christmas,” this medley will surely be a highlight of the concert.
The Charlotte County Concert Band welcomes a new soloist, soprano Melissa Rau, to the stage to perform an old Austrian carol entitled “Still, Still, Still” and the beautiful “Candlelight Carol.” There will be some lighter moments in the program as the band performs a contemporary setting of Bizet’s “Farandole” and the whimsical piece, “Santa’s Journey,” by Ted Simmoms.
The concert will conclude with a Sammy Nestico medley, “A Fireside Christmas.” This piece features songs from the secular side of the Christmas season: “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Nestico’s medley will bring this concert to an exciting finale.
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is at Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the concert.
