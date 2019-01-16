On Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “If Not for Music” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
What if there was no music in our world? Think what we would be missing. But we do have music and at Charlotte County Band’s January Concert you most definitely will hear some of the most exciting and descriptive pieces by internationally renowned composers and arrangers.
The band will perform four movements of Percy Grainger’s “Lincolnshire Posy” in which Grainger penned to paper the English folk tunes that he heard while travelling around England. Remaining in the United Kingdom, you will hear a new arrangement of a famous folk song entitled “The Rains of Scarborough Fair,” complete with a thunderstorm. Moving to the continent of Europe, the band will perform “El Camino Real” inspired by the Spanish dance the jota in the flamenco style and written by the internationally recognized composer, Alfred Reed.
The band crosses the Atlantic to the United States as they perform “Flight of the Piasa” that depicts the majesty of the legendary Piasa, an enormous winged creature, and the bravery of the Illini tribe. “Heyr, himna smidur,” a standard in Icelandic hymnals, will be performed by a clarinet sextet. You will hear excerpts from “Appalachian Spring” by the world-renowned American composer Aaron Copland. And we are sure you will enjoy a medley of songs from the legendary composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, entitled “The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber.”
The band hopes you will long remember their final selection. The concert will conclude with all four parts of the “William Tell Overture” by Gioachino Rossini. The end of this overture became the signature theme for one of radio’s longest running shows – “The Lone Ranger.”
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Charlotte High School located at 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.