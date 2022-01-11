Directed by Bob Miller, the Charlotte County Concert Band presents “Out of This World” on Jan. 14 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
The inspiration for this concert is that the country recently created the new Outer Space Force. This concert will feature selections that will depict sounds and images from the great beyond, according to a news release.
The concert will open with “Beyond the Clouds and Into the Heavens” by Richard Saucedo. Gathering momentum throughout the beginning, the intensity culminates into a fast paced section that sparkles and creates a dynamic piece of exhilarating grandeur. This work is followed by “As the Moon Whispers” by Benjamin Yeo and paints a musical picture of a young child sleeping soundly beside the window listening to the voice of the moon. Continuing the mood, the band will perform recognizable sounds of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” arranged by Sammy Nestico, according to the news release.
The concert also features movie music with “Disney at the Movies” and “Selections from Aladdin.” Songs include “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes,” “Under The Sea,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Colors of the Wind.”
Modern Classical Soprano Heather Ivy will join to band to perform “Fly Me To The Moon” and “”Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.