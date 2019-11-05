The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, has planned a special program to open their 2019–2020 concert season.
Titled “Sounds of America,” this concert is designed to honor our great country, with a special tribute to the men and women in the audience and band who have served in our various armed forces.
Many of the selections you will hear at this concert are about the liberties that we enjoy: “America, the Beautiful,” “My Country “Tis of Thee,” “Yankee Doodle” and “Columbia, The Gem of the Ocean.” You will have an opportunity to reflect upon the people on TWA Flight 800, whose plane crashed in western Pennsylvania on 9/11, as you listen to a piece entitled “,Tis A Gift.” The band hopes you will be inspired by the work “Message on the Rock.” It tells the story of an artist who saw a rock covered with graffiti and turned it into a piece of art by drawing scenes from our country’s history, including Washington’s crossing of the Delaware and a scene from 9/11.
You also will hear the heroic composition “Black Granite” that celebrates the valor, courage, and honor of those who served in the Vietnam War.
Shannon Underwood, who plays oboe in the Charlotte County Concert Band, will be performing the theme from “Schindler’s List” on the violin. Tenor Dennis Clark will be making his second performance with the Charlotte County Band as he performs “Let There Be Peace On Earth” and “God Bless The USA.”
There will be some lighter moments as the band performs a selection of songs from the iconic American musical “Beauty and the Beast” as well as a unique treatment of “Yankee Doodle” titled “Fantasy of Yankee Doodle.”
