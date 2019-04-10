On April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The Charlotte County Concert Band’s concerts are usually on Friday nights, but this last concert of the season will be on Sunday afternoon.
Many people think that bands primarily play marches, but there is so much more music that the modern concert band performs. Although this concert will feature marches, these marches are not your typical military style marches. The first composition on the concert will be “March Festivo” by Edward Madden. This piece features a very symphonic approach using very modern chord progressions that breath new life into this genre. Then you will hear two marches by John Williams –— “Superman March” and “Star Wars March” –that are two iconic selections from the silver screen.
If you are fond of ballads, the band will perform two brand new arrangements entitled “Gabriel’s Oboe” and “Halleluja.” These two selections are some of the newest additions to the Charlotte County Band’s library and they will display the many sonorities of today’s concert band.
If you enjoy vocal music, the band will feature soprano Kim Campos singing the popular songs “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “On the Sunny side of the Street.” And if you are a fan of the big band era, you should enjoy two medleys that the band has prepared for this program. First will be “Sophisticated Ladies” which is a medley including: “Caravan,” “Solitude,” ‘Mood Indigo,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” and, of course, the title song, “Sophisticated Ladies.” There will be a “Big Band Tribute” featuring signature tunes including “A String of Pearls (Glenn Miller),” “Satin Doll (Duke Ellington),” “Let’s Dance (Benny Goodman),” “Blue Flame (Woody Herman),” and “”April in Paris (Count Basie).” It should be a great night of music for the band’s farewell concert of the 2018–2019 season.
Join the band for a concert of music that celebrates a wide variety of music for the modern concert band.
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Charlotte High School located at 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center prior to the show.
