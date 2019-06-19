Provided by jay ward
After another highly successful season at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, the Charlotte County Concert Band will be returning for their 2019-2020 season.
Artistic Director Bob Miller continues to expand the band’s repertoire with music that is meant to challenge the musicians and provide an interesting musical experience for the audience. While concert staples such as Broadway show tunes, marches and music from the Big Band era will continue to be on the program, “we are branching out to more classical pieces and new interpretations of songs you have heard before” Miller said. As in the past, you can count on instrumental soloists from within the band and vocalists brought in from around the local area.
CPAC is designed to enhance the performing arts. The stage is spacious, audio/visual support is state of the art, and the acoustics are outstanding. The audience is not left out of this design. There is seating for almost 900 with no obstructed views and the above mentioned acoustics allow members of the audience, sitting in the last row, to hear a triangle as if they were standing on the stage. Bob stated that the band is performing music of a professional caliber and needs a venue like this that satisfies both the performers and the audience.
Band members, who are all volunteers, routinely number 50 to 55, but may increase to as many as 85 as the season progresses. As a volunteer, community-based organization we invite anyone to come by and see if it’s something they’d be interested in doing. The band rehearses every Tuesday evening and performs concerts once a month from November through April.
Upcoming performances include:
• “Sounds Of America” (Nov. 8)
• “Holiday Splendor” (Dec. 6)
• “Let Us Entertain You’” (Jan 17)
• “To Charlotte With Love” (Feb. 7)
• “Battles” (March 20)
• “Musical Treasures” (April 17)
For more information on the band and upcoming concerts, visit the band’s website at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or their Facebook page.
