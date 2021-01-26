SUN FILE PHOTOS

The Charlotte County Fair will be from Jan. 29-Feb. 7 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. Shows include: Jurassic Kingdom Live, Dinosaur Show and Cirque Mundial. For hours, entertainment/ agriculture show schedule, and ride promotions, visit thecharlottecountyfair.com. The Charlotte County Fair Association has implemented safety guidelines. Face masks are strongly recommended. Be considerate of others around you and follow social distancing protocols. Adherence to the guidelines will assist in the efforts to present a safe and successful fair. The Charlotte County Fair is located at 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.

