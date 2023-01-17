Englewood's Giovanni Anastasini’s Forza Entertainment will be bringing three different shows to this year's Charlotte County Fair on Jan. 27-Feb. 5. Their shows include the Mystik Magic Show, the Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends dog show and the Friendly Joe Zombie Show.

Giovanni Anastasini shared that most of the performers within their shows are related. “It’a family thing,” remarked Anastasini. Originally from Italy, The Anastasini Family are eight generations in the entertainment industry.


