County fairs are a comfortingly dependable piece of Americana. That's what draws people to the fair, those favorite features that brings out the kid in them ever year, eventually to share with their own kids.
When the 33rd annual Charlotte County Fair begins Jan. 28, some will come for the rides. For others it's the games and that eternal dream of winning a giant purple stuffed gorilla or some equally impressive trophy.
For a lot of people it's that “what the heck, it's only once a year” fair food. They can't wait to dust themselves in powdered sugar as they chew on an elephant ear or to savor the limp deliciousness of those extra-oily, thick-cut fries. They anticipate whether this is the year the next deep-fried Twinkie or chocolate-covered bacon becomes a thing.
A big part of any county fair is the animals. In a culture that has drifted away from the farm for more than a century, the fair is the one place where the urban and suburban majority can really see and learn about goats and sheep, chickens and pigs, cows and macaws.
Hold on, back up. Macaws? As in parrots?
This year, Charlotte County Fair attendees can make it a fair to remember by taking a timeout from the barnyard for a touch of tropical color at “Squawk! The Amazing Bird Show.”
Featuring “magnificent macaws, amazing Amazons, and incredible conure and one kooky cockatoo,” Squawk is no fly-by-night operation. Debbie and Mark Obarka have been presenting their uniquely trained, highly talented troupe of feathered performers across America for nearly 30 years. They've appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman,” “America's Got Talent” and on Animal Planet's “Pet Star.”
It's a fast-paced show, with the birds performing all sort of tricks, interjected with the occasional snappy banter by both the birds and Debbie Obarka, who serves as host. During the course of the show, the birds may “grocery shop,” do card tricks, paint portraits ¯ abstract, of course — roller skate, build jigsaw puzzles, raise a flag, fire a cannon and more.
Obarka said audiences are constantly asking how they teach the birds to do the tricks. In broad terms, she said, the key is, in a sense, to manage the birds just as you would a company of human performers. You have acknowledge that all birds are not alike, she said. Each has its own talents and personality.
Reading birds is a talent in itself, and Obarka has been at it a long time. She got her first parakeet when she was 4 years old.
“My great-grandmother loved birds, and I used to think she was magical because she could get them to sit on her finger,” she said. She learned from her great-grandmother and began more formal training as a bird handler when she got her first job at Busch Gardens.
Mark Obarka has used techniques he learned majoring in psychology to help train the birds. They make a good team Debbie said, because he knows how to push them a little more firmly when she starts babying them too much.
But as she said, the first step is accepting each bird's unique traits. For instance, she said, a lot of people assume that all members of the parrot family love to talk. “So many people get a bird for that one thing,” Obarka said. “They want a feathered tape recorder.”
But some birds are just not talkers. “If a bird doesn’t talk, some people are ready to throw it out,” she said. “Don’t pigeonhole your parrot.” Another parrot pun with a point she likes to share with her audience.
What if you had a kid you were hoping to be the next Mozart, she said, but instead the kid was a math whiz?
The Obarkas know their birds. Some of them are talkers, like Little Man Dan, Obarka said, He's a talker, but he's moody, He loves to perform, but he can lose his patience, so she likes to have him open the show.
Presley can talk just fine, but sometimes he just doesn’t want to, Obarka said, In fact, if a crowd turns him off, he will literally say, “I don’t wanna.”
Sinbad is a natural ham. He's at his best in front of an audience. The thing about him, Obarka said, is he's a talker, not a walker. He's not the go-to guy for tricks involving props.
Roxanne, on the other hand has been with Obarka the longest, about 36 years. Roxanne is up for anything, and is the fastest learner when it comes to prop tricks. In fact, Obarka said, if she's teaching Rusty or Jimmy a new prop trick, Roxanne will put up a fuss, insisting on taking a crack at it.
Jimmy can be leery about new props, Obarka said, It can take him a while to decide it's safe. Mark helps him get over that.
Rusty is generally good props, but over the years had gotten less patient with children. After the show, they will often have sessions where, for a small fee, people can pose for pictures with the birds. Rusty gets a pass on that. Sunshine is the one for that job.
Sunshine's previous owner fed him alcohol, and once he fell into a swimming pool and nearly drowned. As a result of both, he's a little slow at learning tricks. But he's got the friendliest personality of the bunch.
For family-type events, they trim the show a bit to appease young attention spans, Obarka said, but they still pack in enough amaze and amuse their audience.
“Squawk! The Amazing Bird Show” will give two or three performances every day during the run of the fair. Visit www.thecharlottecountyfair.com/charlotte-county-fair-schedule/ for a schedule of showtimes.
