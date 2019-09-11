By Connie Gean
Charlotte County Jazz Society
Join the Charlotte County Jazz Society for an afternoon appearance on Sept. 25 at JD’s Bistro & Grille, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, to kick off the jazz season for 2019-2020.
This year’s event features jazz artists pianist Billy Marcus from St. Petersburg and bassist Don Mopsick from Cape Coral, for a duo concert from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at a ticket price of $10 per person.
Billy Marcus, son of the great “stride” pianist, Marie Marcus, began his professional career in 1968 in the Boston/Cape Cod area where he worked with iconic cornetist Bobby Hackett. In 1974, Marcus moved to Miami where he formed his own quartets and quintets, performing at all of Miami and South Florida’s major festivals. He has played ‘residency’ engagements in New York, Boston, France, and recently at the Ritz Carlton in Shanghai, China. He has appeared at dozens of major jazz festivals including ones at Toronto and Monterey. Recently, Marcus was inducted into the South Florida Music Hall of Fame.
Mopsick began his musical career as a teenager in his hometown of Linden, N.J., performing on trumpet and bass guitar. His first professional gigs were with Rosemary Clooney around Boston in 1972. A graduate of Manhattan School of Music in 1977 with a degree in Tuba Performance, he moved to Fort Myers and began double bass study at the University of Miami. In 1991, Mopsick joined the Jim Cullum Jazz Band in San Antonio, recording hundreds of hours for the Riverwalk Jazz public radio series, and touring with them in the US and abroad. Don has played concert dates all over Florida, performing with the best musicians in the state. Current weekly jazz gigs include bands led by Dan Miller, Dan Heck and Roy Gerson.
Tickets for what will be an extraordinary jazz performance may be obtained by sending a check made out to CCJS for $10 a ticket to Connie Gean, 447 Blossom Ave., Port Charlotte, 33952. Your tickets will be waiting for you at JD’s door on the day of the performance.
