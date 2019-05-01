Charlotte County Public School students in grades K-12 will exhibit their colorful, imaginative artwork in the Visual Arts Center galleries through May 18. The public is invited to the following exhibits and receptions:
• Elementary Schools Art Exhibit: May 10-18
Reception: May 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Middle Schools Art Exhibit: Through May 9
Reception: May 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• High Schools Art Exhibit: Through May 8
Reception: May 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Following Charlotte County Public School exhibits, the Visual Arts Center will gear up for Art Explorer’s Summer Camp happening June 10–July 19. Each day is a unique art experience with a different media, instructor & project for kids age 8-14, plus classes for teens age 15-20 in acrylic painting, drawing, pottery, photography and stained glass. Families can register, find more information or download a scholarship from www.visualartcenter.org.
Several students are hoping to attend summer camp with the help of a scholarship, and sponsors are always appreciated. Anyone who would like to sponsor a child for one week of summer camp can call 941-639-8810.
