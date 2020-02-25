No sooner do we learn how to pronounce “vegan” (it’s “VEE-gan”) than there’s a newish term to learn.
The word at Charlotte County’s first annual Veg Fest is: whole-foods plant-based (WFPB).
Event organizer Mike Young of Naples — who’s been vegan for six years and whose license plate proclaims him “WFPB”— founded the fast-growing aPlantBasedDiet.org, a 501©(3) nonprofit which aims to improve lives with a whole-foods, organic, plant-based diet. It avoids not just the meat, fish, shellfish and poultry avoided by vegetarians, but also dairy and eggs.
Young’s nonprofit is all about how a plant-based lifestyle benefits people, animals and the planet.
“It’s science based,” said Young. “And the more knowledge there is, the more folks are led in this direction.”
There’s been a surge of interest in the last five years alone. Transitional faux meats like the Impossible Burger help people go plant based without feeling deprived. Movies like “Forks Over Knives,” “Cowspiracy,” “What the Health” and “The Game Changers” spread the word. Now it seems everybody knows someone who’s vegan or trying to be.
SWFL Veg Fest in Bonita Springs is aPlantBasedDiet’s biggest annual event, thronged by nearly 20,000 in its first year. The nonprofit has more than 9,000 Facebook followers. Its Facebook group, VeganSWFL.org, boasts over 4,500 members and now co-hosts hundreds of free events, with happenings on the Florida calendar every week. Its free regional Veg Fests have taken root outside the state as far north as New England.
The newest, specifically for Charlotte County, will be in Laishley Park on March 2.
What should you expect at a Veg Fest?
Young said, “It’s a free outdoor festival, with vendors including Richard’s Foodporium and Arekie, a Latin/Indian food truck. So, it has a fun vibe. Vegan people are really into their pets, so you can bring your dog. There’s a kids’ play area. We’ll have live music all day. Eco-friendly electric cars will be on display. We’ll show the movie ‘The Game Changers’ at 10 a.m. Dr. Michael Greger will speak at noon and sign copies of his New York Times Best Sellers ‘How Not to Die’ and ‘How Not to Diet.’”
Greger is the foremost expert in evidence-based nutritional science and the biggest name in the plant-based movement.
Among other speakers is Port Charlotte cardiologist Dr. Jami Dulaney. In 2017, after 15 years practicing traditional medicine, Dulaney changed her practice to focus on reversing lifestyle ailments like diabetes and heart disease through plant-based nutrition.
“The Charlotte County Veg Fest will be a great educational opportunity to show the benefits of a vegan diet for health, the environment and the animals,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to hear from experts in the field.”
Young explained, “At all our events we try to feature local proponents of the plant-based movement, like Dr. Dulaney and Dr. Ronald Knaus, a St. Petersburg psychiatrist who’ll speak on the impact of a plant-based lifestyle on brain health.
“But having Dr. Greger speak, free, is such a big deal that we’re holding the event on a Monday because that was his only available date.
“Until now we haven’t had much presence in Charlotte County. We’re hoping this event will jump-start one. For instance, we had a great response to last year’s Ocala Veg Fest: 5,000 people showed up. There was a big demand that we didn’t know about, and since then, an all-vegan restaurant is set to open in Ocala.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.