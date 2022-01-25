With all due respect to cumin, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder and that hint of cinnamon that whispers from the shadows of so many flavor profiles, variety truly is the spice of life.
Few foods exemplify that more than chili, a dish that inflames taste buds and passionate opinions even as it playfully defies definition, driving cooks to outdo themselves and each other as they endlessly experiment in a quest for the perfect potful.
The rest of us can do our part by chowing down at the Charlotte Harbor Chili, Beer & Blues Fest on Jan. 29 at the City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda.
“Of all the events we do, this is one of the most popular,” said Jerry Cleffi, general manager of Smugglers Event Management. There are a couple reasons for that. In part it's a matter of timing. Just enough time has passed since the holidays, Cleffi said, “A lot of people are anxious to get out and do stuff.”
That's especially true this year, he said, after so many closed, cancelled and curtailed events over the past two seasons. This year, the forecast is calling for clear skies, Cleffi said, and what a better way to declare an end to the winter doldrums than to be outdoors on a mild Southwest Florida January day, sampling the wares of 15 competitors in the chili cookoff?
And don't forget, Cleffi said, “It's not just about chili, it's great music and craft beer.”
And with all three, the key word is variety.
But let's start with the chili. A field of 15 teams will produce an eclectic range of chili from which to choose at this year's festival. The teams include professional cooks and amateurs, families, friends and coworkers. They come from all walks of life and they all take chili in different directions.
“We've had chicken chili, we've had vegetarian chili,” Cleffi said. “We've had chili with smoked pork in it.” There's no telling what might be offered this year. Teams aren't required to describe their chili beforehand, he said, and a lot of them like to play things close to the vest until it's revealed at the festival.
Those big reveals are part of the fun. But then, the proof is in the tasting. As for his own preferences, Cleffi was diplomatically neutral, even on the eternal “beans or no beans” question that has formed a rift among serious chili aficionados for years. No other ingredient, not even tofu, can cause such strong opinions. The “beans or no beans” issue goes to the very heart of the existential question, “What is chili?”
“It doesn't really matter to me, if it tastes good it tastes good.,” Cleffi said. Most guests seem to feel the same way. One thing he has noticed over the years is that people appreciate the out-of the box entries, the risk-takers. They really help make the event memorable.
But, Cleffi said, “I will say it seems to me if you get too exotic, it tends to hurt you a little bit in the competition.
“A basic chili that tastes good, isn't too spicy,” he said, that's what tends to win over the judges. And it's even more true with the People's Choice award. Each guest will be given a token when they arrive. After sampling as many of the chilis as they care to, they can use their token to vote for their favorite.
Aside from the their chili, there is also a competition for the best booth design. A different theme is chosen each year, Cleffi said. This year the cookoff has a biker theme.
The idea is that a cleverly designed booth will draw people, Cleffi said. But with some of the teams, they seem to put as much time into their décor as they do their chili.
Need a little something to cleanse the palate in between chili tastings? Step right into the beer tasting tent.
This year there will be 55 different brews — a lot of them microbrews — from which to choose. As with the chili, they range from the traditional to the unusual, including some that you'd not likely find at your local party store.
“It's always a popular part of the festival,” Cleffi said. Guests can sample their way through the tent a couple ounces at a time. If they land on one they especially like, they can buy an entire bottle.
While you taste buds are dancing the day away, blowing hot and cold between the chili and the beer, Cleffi said they've taken care to keep your toes tapping as well with an expanded musical lineup.
It begins at noon when Deb and the Dynamics take the stage. They'll be followed by another Southwest Florida favorite, Mike Imbasiani.
“He's just started a show where he does a tribute to Eric Clapton,” Cleffi said.
Then Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeko Hellraisers pay a visit to add some Louisiana-style seasoning to the festivities.
“They're really high energy and they do a great variety of Cajun, blues, zydeko,” Cleffi said. “He really gets the crowd going.”
Gates open a 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m.
