Provided by Charlotte County Homeless Coalition
The Homeless Coalition’s Charlotte Idol singing competition is back for its 8th year.
Kris Chana from Chelsea Place Senior Care and Melissa Lockhart from Helping Hands SWFL, LLC. are the emcees and the judges are Sherri Dennis from Animal Welfare League, Brett Hawker from Illusions Salon & Spaand Teri Ashley from Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
The singers that have advanced to the final round are Elliot Nolan, Celene Evans, Elizabeth Rogers, Danielle Glenn, Jennifer Zangari, Sheronica Roberts, Carrie Malia James, Angelica Howell, Camile Crites, Nichol Kastor, Daniel Rodriquez and Danielle Stoesser.
All net proceeds from this event will benefit the Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For more information contact Darcy at 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
